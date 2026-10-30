Hoop’s Corner Market hosts official Grand Opening

By Ellie Matheny

The Peoples Defender

After the soft opening of the store three weeks prior, Hoop’s Corner Market in West Union had their official grand opening on Saturday, October 24. The Hoop family, including business mascot and face Sherman, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony that morning to a crowd filled with loved ones and supporters to celebrate this major accomplishment.

To bring back family grocery stores to town, the Hoop family decided three years ago to buy and renovate what was originally the Dryden Store. By keeping the original bones, and adding a more modern country flare, Hoop’s Corner has everything a grocery store needs. With localized goods with no added dyes, and a deli with a variety of options, including the famous “The Big Sherman”, a big bologna sandwich to match the family dog himself, the store has already become a hit amongst the community. The Hoop family hopes to continue bringing the community together with other events as well.

“We truly believe our community needs this,” said Lauren Hoop, one of the Hoop’s Corner Markets owners. “We’re wanting to really get the community involved in activities out in our yard in times to come, and you know, have like little collaborations with some local bands and stuff, and you know, like a chili supper. We’re just really trying to get our community reunited again.”

After the ribbon-cutting, customers were allowed to go inside the store to shop and pick up free refreshments, including cupcakes that featured the store’s logo.

With that, congratulations to The Hoop Family for this accomplishment and thank you for bringing Hoop’s Corner Market to the community.