Behind the Curtain: Bringing the Recording Studio into a new era

By Dakota Nehus

This week, Behind the Curtain is heading into the recording studio, where they are nearing the completion of one of the biggest upgrades the space has seen since it was first established.

The WUHSrecording studio was originally established in 2002, giving students a dedicated space to explore recording and audio production. Needless to say, recording technology has changed tremendously over the past 24 years, but for many years, much of the equipment and studio setup had not. Over the past year, we have finally had the opportunity to begin bringing the studio into the modern era and create a space that gives students the chance to work with technology and equipment that more closely resembles what they would encounter in today’s recording industry.

The improvements have gone far beyond simply purchasing a few new pieces of equipment. They have repainted the studio walls, replaced and reorganized acoustic foam and sound treatment, installed carpet in the isolation booths for additional sound dampening, and reworked the wiring running to the booths. After years of limited use,it is especially exciting that the isolation booths are finally becoming functional spaces for students and not just a room for storage.

There have also been major upgrades to the technology throughout the studio, including new microphones, studio monitors, headphones, cables and wiring, mixing equipment, recording hardware, and an updated digital audio workstation (DAW). These improvements are giving students the opportunity to learn on equipment that reflects how music is actually recorded and produced today.

A major reason these improvements have been possible is the Performing Arts Dpartment’s involvement in the school’s new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Pathway program. The program began last year and provides students with opportunities to take multiple courses within the performing arts while working toward certifications and developing skills that can carry directly into college programs and future careers.

One of those courses is Recording Engineering, where students get hands-on experience with nearly every part of the recording process. Students learn how to set up and operate a studio, select and position microphones, record performers, engineer sessions, mix and master audio, add effects, work with recording software and hardware, and troubleshoot the many challenges that come with producing a finished recording.

We have also had the opportunity to explore another side of audio production through Foley artistry. Students have experimented with creating and recording their own sound effects andusing them to add audio to silent film projects. It has given them a chance to see that the skills they are learning extend well beyond recording music and can also be applied to film, television, theatre, media production, and many other areas of the entertainment industry.

Funding available through the CTE program has played a huge role in making these upgrades possible. After many years of the rooms and equipment remaining largely unchanged, the department has finally been able to invest in the studio, update the technology, and begin returning students to spaces that were originally designed for recording.

There is still a little work left to do, but they are getting very close to completing the updated studio. Seeing the transformation of a space that has been part of our program since 2002 into a modern learning environment has been exciting, but the most important part is what happens next: putting the studio back into the hands of the students.

The goal isn’t simply to have a nice recording studio. It is to give students another place where they can create, experiment, learn real-world skills, and discover possibilities within the performing arts that they may not have known were available to them.

As finishing touches are continued on the studio, the Performing Arts Department looks forward to sharing more of what the Recording Engineering students create throughout the year.

Stay tuned for next week’s Behind the Curtain, continuing to highlight the students, ensembles, classes, productions, and projects that make up the West Union Performing Arts Department.