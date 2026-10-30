Adams County Deputy shot in October 29 incident

Details are still sketchy, but an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting incident last night near Hope Lane in West Union.

Deputies were called to a home where a man was reportedly acting in a violent manner(a mental health incident)andshots were fired when deputies arrived on the scene.

The injured deputy and the alleged suspect were both was taken via Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center andthe injured deputy (whom will we not name) posted on his social media this morning that he had been released from the hospital.

There is no word on the suspect and no names have been officially released by the Adams County Sheriffs Office.

The shooting is still under investigation by BCI and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,