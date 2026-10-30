Adams County Deputy and Suspect Injured after Shooting Incident

By Ellie Matheny

At 9:25 p.m., on October 29, deputies with the Adams County Sherriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting concern over a mental-health related incident in the Hope Lane Area of West Union..

A man, now identified as Kyle Boudreau, was reported to be armed and acting in a violent manner, and opened fire shortly after deputies arrived on scene. The deputies returned fire, and the suspect and Adams County Deputy Shane Thatcher sustained gunshot wounds, Thatcher being hit in the chest and thigh, and Boudreau reportedly sustained an injury to his face.

The two injured men were then separately transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Air Care to be treated. As of this morning (October 30), Deputy Thatcher is reported by Adams County Sheriff’s Office to be out of the hospital and back home recovering.

Bioudreau is still being treated at UC Medical Center and has since undergone surgery. As the incident is still under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), no further information has been released.

The Adams County Sherriff’s Office issued a press release covering the incident as of last night and asks the public to,”keep everyone involved and their families in their prayers during this difficult time.”

Any additional information will be released to the public as it comes available and is confirmed.