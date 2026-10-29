WU Volleyball finishes 10-13

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2026 season came to an end for Coach Kiersten Rowe and her West Union Lady Dragons volleyball squad on October 20 in the Division VI District Tournament as they traveled to Fayetteville for a district quarterfinal battle. It was a rough night in an up and down season for the Lady Dragons as they bowed out in three sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-11,

With the season-ending loss, the West Union girls finish the 2026 campaign with an overall record of 10-13, 5-8 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. Up and down it was as the Lady Dragons began the season 0-4, then won 8 of their next 10 matches and at one point were over .500 at 8-7, but the end of the season did not go well as they dropped six of their last eight decisions, culminating with the tournament loss at Fayetteville.

The 2026 season was the final in the volleyball careers of sevenWest Union seniors- Jocelyn Hall, Madison Stout, Maddie White, Lydia Armstrong, Harlee Hayslip, Annabelle McIntosh and Violet Randolph.

“This season was about more than wins and losses,” said Coach Rowe. “West Union varsity volleyball celebrated its most wins in over 10 years, showing just how far this program has come. These seniors have truly stepped up as leaders and played a huge role in bringing positive change to West Union volleyball. Their hard work, dedication, and leadership have helped build a foundation for the future of this program.”

On the season stat sheet, that attacking leader for the Lady Dragons was junior Kaydence Cook, who collected 115 kills, followed closely by Jocelyn Hall with 108. Behind the service line, Harlee Hayslip topped the team with 38 service aces and doing the dirty work and bruising knees were Annabelle McIntosh and Ashlynn Johnson with 301 and 200 digs respectively.