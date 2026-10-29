SkillsUSA hosts competition at Ohio Valley CTC

By Ellie Matheny

Peoples Defender

The Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (OVCTC) held their annual SkillsUSA Regional Competition on Thursday, October 22 from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit workforce development organization known for being the largest showcase of career and technical education in America. Their local competition event is to help students prepare for the workforce, as well as further developing their trade skills.

Gracie Mitchell, CTC SkillsUSA President, in her opening speech, commented, “SkillsUSA is about more than just competing. It’s about developing leadership, building skills, gaining confidence, and preparing for our future careers. Today is the chance to show off your talents, learn from others, and represent your school and technical program with pride”

This year, 235 CTC students competed in at least one competition of their practice, and 30 judges from different businesses and walks of life split into groups to critique and give advice to the students. Once the competition is complete, students are awarded for their exceptional work with the option of going to State Level Competition, as well as even job offers from various businesses.

SkillsUSA Regional Officer, Madi Hafer, said, “Job interview and program-related competitions really get these kids ready for the real world. I think it’s beneficial, not only for me, but for the whole school because it gets everyone involved.”

SkillsUSA members themselves have their own competition in becoming a Regional Officer, where members of the Senior Leadership Team must give a promotional speech in front of a panel of hudges on why they should have the position. The students running this year for the position are Madison Murphy, Axel Hayes, Zachary Robinson, Lucy Russler, and Keya Olsen.

The Senior Leadership Team consists of 12 juniors and seniors representing an array of programs held at OVCTC, includingAuto-Tech, Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary, HVAC, IST, PACE, Precision Machining, Teaching Professions, and Welding, all to be easily spotted in their signature red blazers. These students are not there to represent SkillsUSA, but to be there to answer questions and help out in any way they could throughout the event.

Now, we can mark another successful Skills USA Competition Day, thanks to the help of the students on the Senior Leadership team and the efforts of Amy Hoop, Todd Mitchell, and Brent Harper throughout the entire event.