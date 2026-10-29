Manchester Historical Society hosts Military Day

Submitted by Laura Harper

The Manchester Historical Society hosted the Manchester Legacy Series II (2) dinner on October 17 at the River Barn in Manchester. Sargeant Major Odie Kokensparger and Patty Ream presented a film of military history and highlighted Manchester veterans who served in these wars.

The wife of the late Wayne Frye, a military here from Manchester was in attendance and was described as “an absolute gem”. The video that was created for the event was interesting and informative. Many were unaware of the movie Band Of Brothers and that some of the characters were based on servicemen from right here in Manchester.

Attendees included Kenny Dick, Brenda Emery, Tim and Marilyn Scott, Doug White and wife Shirley, Helen and Terry Cluxton, Otis Kokensparger, Sandra Back, councilwoman Christine Henderson, councilwoman Jane Wilson, and Manchester Historical Society president Rosemary Boden.