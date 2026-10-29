Common Pleas Court release September report

September 2026

Felony Arraignments: 14

Felony Sentencings: 5

Felony Trials: 2

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026 the matter of the State of Ohio vs. Kayla Fortner, age 36, came before the Court in case number CRI 20260044 for the purpose of a Trial to the Court. Fortner having been accused in count one of Domestic Violence, in violation of ORC 2919.25A, a felony of the fourth degree, and in count two of Retaliation, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2921.05B. All testimony and evidence being finalized, and at the conclusion of closing arguments, the Judge ruled from the bench. The defendant, Kayla Fortner, was found not guilty on all counts. Case # CRI 20260044 was dismissed as Fortner was acquitted.

On Thursday, September 17, 2026, Jadelyn Baldwin, age 27, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250109 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Aggravated Theft, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2913.02A1. Jadelyn Baldwin was sentenced to five (5) years of Community Control with eighteen (18) months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Additional terms of Baldwin’s Community Control are a required 180 hours of community service and be assessed for and enroll in a gambling addiction program. It is further ordered that Baldwin shall pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $69,300.

On Monday, September 21, 2026 the matter of the State of Ohio vs. Kyle Isaac, age 38, came before the Court in case number CRI 20210012 for the purpose of a Jury Trial. Isaac having been accused of Grand Theft, in violation of ORC 2913.02A1, a felony of the fourth degree. On Tuesday, September 22, 2026 a mistrial was declared after a finding that a verdict could not be reached due to a hung jury.

On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Lansing Richards, age 59, was sentenced in case number CRI 20260022 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2911.13A, Grand Theft, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2913.02A1, and Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2923.13A3. Lansing Richards was sentenced to thirty-six (36) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. It is further ordered that Richards pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $3,269.