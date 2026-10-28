State Fire Marshal recognizes heroic actions

By Ellie Matheny

The Peoples Defender

On October 20, Deputy Tori Barlow, Sgt. Lisa Phillips, and Sgt. Randy Walters were recognized for their bravery back in July, where they saved six occupants, including an infant and dog, from a fire that erupted inside their home that morning.

“Our county departments all work as one unit when something happens, and everybody does their part,” said Walters. “We do this every day. This one got a little bit of attention, but it’s by far not the biggest thing that we’ve done.”

Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon and Ohio Fire Marshal Assistant Paul Martin visited the West Union Fire Department on behalf of the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, to recognize the heroic deputies at the Adams County Sherriff’s Office.

“Through their decisive actions and coordination with the on-scene fire and EMS crews, these three deputies demonstrated extraordinary bravery and saved lives,” said Reardon, “Your commitment to duty and to the people you serve stands as a testament to the highest ideals of public safety in the state. Thank you for what you do.”