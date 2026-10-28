Reckers breaks goal record, Devils advance

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The first foray into postseason play in 2026 for Coach Kirk Bunn and his North Adams Green Devils boys soccer squad turned out to be a successful on in many ways. On October 22, the #7 seeded Devils hosted #10 seeded Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a Division V district quarterfinal match up and after 80 minutes of action, it was North Adams surviving 4-2 to reach double digits in wins for the season (win #10) and advancing on to the district semifinals as the Devils looked to make another regional run as they did last year in their most successful season in school history.

Besides the 10th win and the semifinal berth, the win over Clay was memorable for North Adams senior Jayden Reckers, With his second goal of the game coming late in the second half, Reckers broke the school’s single season goals record, finding the back of the net for the 32nd time this fall.

The scoring in last week’s quarterfinal began early as less than two minutes into the game when a Reckers pass found teammate Jaxon Baldwin behind the Clay defense and Baldwin handled the rest, blasting one past the keeper for a 1-0 North Adams lead. Later in the half the Panthers had their best scoring chances, going wide right on a point blank shot attempt, hitting the pipe with another and then a diving save by Devils’ keeper Thaddeus Moore kept the visitors scoreless. That changed however with 27:10 left in the half when Clay’s Evan Rider split the North Adams defense and got one past Moore to tie the game at one apiece.

Less than a minute later, the home team was back on top as Reckers found the back of the net to give North Adams a 2-1 advantage. Both teams had opportunities through the remainder of the first half but none of them produced scores and the half closed with the Devils still holding a one-goal advantage.

That advantage lasted less than six minutes into the second half when the Devils were whistled for a foul in the box that awarded the Panthers a penalty kick. Clay’s Coleton Fannin took the boot and lined it past Moore to tie the game at 2-2.

Just two minutes after the Devils took the lead for good when Reckers and Baldwin teamed up again. Reckers controlled the ball on his own end, taking it down the end line towards the goal, then firing a centering pass to the charging Baldwin who nailed the shot past the Clay keeper to give North Adams the 3-2 lead.

The insurance goal came with just 1:59 to play as Reckers found the twine for his record-breaking goal and the Devils went on to claim the 4-2 win and move to the Division V district semifinals.

“Our record was very similar to Clay’s so we knew it was going to be a battle,” said Coach Bunn. “I didn’t think we played very well the first half, a lot of missed balls but it had been two weeks since we had played a game. In the second half we found a way to make it work,”

On Reckers’ record-setting season, Bunn added, “He’s been working at it and he earned it because we didn’t allow him to just rack up numbers against lesser teams.”

The Green Devils, now 10-6-2, now move to the Division V district semifinals on Wednesday, October 28 when they will travel to the turf at Jackson High School to face the #2 seeded Lucasville Valley Indians, a team they faced in the regular season and dropped a 3-2 decision, but have gone 3-0-1 since. The semifinal is slated for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

“We played them well during the season and they are definitely a tough team,” said Coach Bunn. “We’ll have our work cut out for us. Hopefully we can take tonight’s win and move forward again.”