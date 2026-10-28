North Adams College and Career Fair connects students with future opportunities

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North Adams High School hosted its 2026 College and Career Fair on October 15, bringing students, schools, businesses, and community organizations together for a day focused on exploring opportunities beyond high school.

North Adams High School partnered with OhioMeansJobs Adams & Brown, Future Plans, and The GRIT Project to help bring businesses and career-related organizations to the event, giving students the opportunity to learn about local career pathways, ask questions, and connect with professionals from a variety of industries.

The event featured 47 colleges, businesses, organizations, and other participating entities representing a wide range of educational and career opportunities. Nine visiting schools from three counties participated alongside North Adams students. The fair welcomed 216 students from visiting schools and approximately 300 North Adams students.

Jasmine Osman, school guidance counselor at North Adams High School, emphasized the importance of providing students with opportunities to explore their options and connect with professionals.

“Events like our fair are important for students, so they have the opportunity to explore the options that inspire them out there and interact with adults that they will emulate later,” Osman stated.

Mat Reno, OVSD Career Navigator, also highlighted the importance of helping students understand the many pathways available after graduation.

“One of the things I appreciate most about events like the North Adams College and Career Fair is the opportunity to show students that there isn’t just one path to success after high school. Whether that path involves college, the skilled trades, military service, or entering the workforce, every option deserves to be part of the conversation.

“The collaboration between North Adams High School, OhioMeansJobs Adams & Brown, Future Plans, and the GRIT Project helped bring a wide variety of opportunities together under one roof. As a Career Navigator, I believe it’s important that we expose students to as many possibilities as we can, give them opportunities to make meaningful connections, and empower them to make informed decisions about their futures.”

The College and Career Fair provided students with opportunities to explore college, skilled trades, military service, and workforce options while learning directly from people working in different fields. These conversations can help students discover new interests, understand the education or training required for various careers, and begin planning their next steps.

By bringing schools, businesses, and community partners together, North Adams High School and its partners continue to strengthen connections between education and the workforce. These partnerships help students see the opportunities available to them close to home and beyond.

The 2026 North Adams College & Career Fair was an example of community collaboration in action, helping students explore their potential, build connections, and prepare for their futures.