Matt’s Take

In my entire life of watching football, I can honestly say that I have never witnessed such a difference in halves between two teams. From being down 13-0 and being blanked in the first half, to blanking the Ravens in the second half and putting up 35 points in the second half. Talk about a change of emotions. I was ready to say the season was squashed to believing the Bengals will win the division in the matter of 30 minutes.

Whatever Ja’Marr Chase said (outside of what was reported) at halftime – it worked. Cincinnati has so much to work on, but to pull together as a team like that for the final 30 minutes proved that this team can beat anyone. It might not be pretty, but this team is 4-2 and is headed back home against a poor Titans team in what should result in a 5-2 start. I’ll take that every single year if you offered it to me prior to the season – but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Beat the Titans and let’s see where things stand.

Trey Hendrickson – Operation Ghost Town

After Trey’s bogus interview this week stating “he forgives the Bengals,” I was excited to see him line up against this new front line. “Mr. Never Happy” ended his day with nearly a blank stat sheet, including zseo tackles and zero sacks. I’ll take Boye Mafe over him any day and it proved that letting Hendrickson walk was the right choice. Orlando Brown, Jr. had him locked down the entire game and later tweeted “Bury me a Bengal.” Have fun with 91 in Baltimore, he will be upset in a year when the market goes up again. Good riddance old friend.

Positives from Baltimore

• Cincinnati now leads the league in sacks with 21 and they’ve already had their bye week. Boye Mafe has 4.5 and Dexter Larence has 4.

• Tee Higgins has been WR1 in 2026 and is currently on pace for 1,618 yards. Sheesh!

• Ryan Rehkow saved the game in the first half with numerous punts that pinned the Ravens in their own territory.

• Cincinnati went from the worst half in the Zac Taylor era to the best half in the Zac Taylor era in a single day.

• DJ Turner allowed one catch for 14 yards – that is it. He is the most underrated cornerback in football. “Say His Name.”

• Joe Burrow went off in the second half – now at 15 touchdowns. That is the most in the NFL despite already having a bye week. MVP season loading?

• Derrick Henry had 45 yards on 17 carries with his longest run being just nine yards. Welcome to the defensive front, King Henry.

Negatives from Baltimore

• The entire first half – awful in every aspect of the game outside of Ryan Rehkow.

• I am tired of the slow starts – this team can’t afford that against good teams

• Zac Taylor fails to have this team prepared and fails to be a good play caller week in and week out. He shouldn’t be calling plays. .

• The run game continues to be one of the worst in the league.

• The ability to make a tackle on screen plays caused some massive chunk plays and a touchdown for the Ravens in the first half.

• This team has to get Ja’Marr Chase more involved. He is way too talented, even if he is in double coverage, to not have a 100- yard game yet this season.

Q & A with Jim Burrow (Father of Joe Burrow)

Q. What are your thoughts on the Bengals season thus far?

A. “I think the defense is much improved from last year and the offense is trending in the right direction.”

Q. What does this offense need to do in your opinion to reach their full potential?

A. “It’s always helpful to be able to run the football and I think doing that will really open up the offense and help the defense.”

Q.What is the biggest difference that you see between this team and last year’s team?

A. “Defense is much more capable of creating turnovers and forcing three and outs. The additional players like Dexter Lawrence that have been added have really helped.”

Q. What are your thoughts on Joe running more under center this year rather than shotgun?

A. “If that’s what is needed to improve and win , I’m sure Joe is more than willing to do that . Lots of his 2018 season at LSU was under center so he’s very capable of doing that successfully.”

Q. What is the feeling like being the father of a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals who will ultimately end up the best quarterback in franchise history?

A. “I’m very proud of him certainly on the field but off the field as well. The Joe Burrow Foundation does a lot of great things. He’s committed to giving back to the community. Knowing how hard he’s worked to be one of the best makes me feel good as a Dad.”

Q.If Cincinnati makes the playoffs, can I convince you to stop on State Rte 32 on your way back to Athens at some point to eat at Local Jack’s in Peebles or grab a coffee at the Queen Beanery? Best places down 32 and this Appalachian town would love to serve you both!

A. “We normally just roll there as fast as we can but I’ve heard those are great places . Might have to stop one of these days.”

Q & A with Bob the Bartender (Robert Stone)

If you’ve had the pleasure of eating at the best local restaurant in Adams County (Local Jack’s), then I am sure you have met Bob by now. He is the most up-beat, relaxed, and professional bartenders around. He makes the experience great at Local Jack’s and I enjoy catching a game or a bite to eat and running into Bob throughout the week. If you haven’t made it to Local Jack’s, get over there, order food, and say hello to Bob, Jackie, and Josh – the exact people who make a small town great. Bob is a major Cincinnati sports fan and it was great to talk to him this week to see his opinion on the current state of the Bengals.

Q. What is your favorite thing about being a bartender at Jack’s?

A. “My favorite thing about being a bartender is the engagement with the community. Listening on how everyone’s day has been, or going, the regulars keep me going, love them.”

Q. What was your thoughts on the momentum change from the first half to the second half?

A. “The first half was not good, we used to be called the Cardiac Cats and it’s now showing, why was there weak coverage on Flowers? Second half we looked great, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown!”

Q. What do you think was the single play that changed the game in Cincinnati’s favor?

A. “After half time, Tee came to play. Just more openings for Joe to throw at. The offense protected Joe and it showed.”

Q. Trey Hendrickson’s stat sheet was nearly empty. What are your thoughts on the absence of Trey with the addition of Boye Mafe?

A. “Trey is a great defender and I didn’t see anything to note, he could have possibly helped the Ravens defense today if he got through the O line. The Bengals were not in it for the first half. But after the half the defense looked like they came to play.”

Q. What is your go-to menu item at Jack’s for a game time meal?

A. “On game day, I have to go with the double pepperoni and jalapeño. Need something a little spicey and its too hard to put down, love it.”

Q. If you could add one previous Bengal of any era to this roster, who would you choose and why?

A. “One player I personally miss is Ocho Cinco, great personality and a name that’s feared on the field. There’s three things in life that’s certain: Death, taxes, and 85 will always be open.”