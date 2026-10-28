Lady Devils advance to district semifinals

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The final season in the illustrious 24-year coaching career at North Adams for Katie Ragan will continue for at least one more match. After a sparkling 17-5 regular season, Coach Ragan’s Lady Devils volleyball squad opened district tournament play on October 20, hosting a Division VI district quarterfinal match up with the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, the two Southern Hills Athletic Conference teams meeting for the third time this season.

The old sports adage says that it’s hard to beat an opponent three times in one season and that’s what the Lady Devils were facing in last week’s district quarters, The Lady Warriors have made consistent improvement as their 2026 campaign progressed and they were primed and prepared to pull off a first-round upset. The visitors did put up quite a fight but in the end, it was the Lady Devils prevailing in three sets- 25,18, 25-23, 25-22- and knowing they had survived the battle.

“Honestly, we didn’t play well tonight,” said Coach Ragan. “We played really well in two wins the previous week. Normally, we play a better first set than most teams I’ve had and then we seem to pull off in the second set and the third set is just not our set.

“Eastern is such an improved team. They had just three wins in the SHAC but they might be the best three-win league team that I’ve seen. They’re close against a lot of teams in a lot of sets.”

It’s been a pattern for most of the season for the Lady Devils to have a set remain close and then make a couple of nice runs to put some distance between themselves and their opponent. That was the case last week as the first set saw five ties and four lead changes through the first 18 combined points before the Lady Warriors turned the tables and score four straight behind the serving of Peyton Jimison to take a 13-9 lead. Just a few points later, it was the turn for the home team as they reeled five straight on the strength of kills by Emma and Ava Pistole and Sophia Barlow.

Eastern bounced back to retake the lead at 16-15 before the Lady Devils put together a set-clinging run, scoring 10 of the final 12 points with Ava Pistole serving the final six points, capping the run with a service ace for the 25th point as North Adams claimed the first set 25-18.

The second set was a thriller as both sides turned it up a notch with North Adams grabbing an early 6-3 advantage, only to see Eastern rally to eventually tie the set at 12 apiece after a Bently Burns kill. Three straight for the home team put them back in front and a later service ace from Barlow made it 17-13 North Adams. A kill from Shyla Mignery began a run for the Lady Warriors that forged a 17 all tie and the two teams began a swap meet, exchanging points until an Emma Pistole block put the lady Devils up 24-21. Eastern stayed alive with another Burns kill to make it 24-23 but a kill by Emma Pistole squelched that rally and gave the second set to the Lady Devils, 25-23.

With their backs to the wall and one set from seeing their season ending, the Lady Warriors were not going to go down without a fight. With Averi Tabor serving and Burns controlling thr air space above the net, Eastern took an ealy 7-4 lead and a later service ace from Burns kept them in front 10-6 as the Lady Devils were experiencing the third set difficulties that have plagued them oftten this fall.

The Eastern run extended to 10 of 13 points as they stretched the margin out to 14-7 on a Mignery kill. But North Adams took the serve back and capitalized with four consecutive service points from junior Riley Woods to make 14-12 Eastern and the Lady Warriors continued their fine play in the third set, taking a 20-14 lead on a pair of aces from Jimison.

With the way it was progressing, most fans on the home side had begun ti resign themselves to the fact that the match was inevitably headed to a fourth set, but Lady Devils’ senior Elizabeth Raines had other ideas. After an Emma Pistole kill gave the Lady Devils the side out, Raines stepped back behind the service line and went to work. Raines fired off eight consecutive service points, including two aces and kills by the Pistole sisters, totally flip the script of the match.

The Raines run put the Lady Devils in front 23-20 in the set and though Eastern was able to stay alive with the next two points a kill by Ava Pistole and a block at the net by Sophia Barlow slammed the door on the upset attempt. North Adams took the set 25-23 and therfore the match 3-0 to survive and advance to the Division VI district semifinals.

The victorious North Adams squad was again impressive on the offensive attack, tallying 30 total kiils, 26 of those belong to their trio of tower- Sophia Barlow (10),Emma Pistole (9) and Ava Pistole (7). Barlow (15) and co-setter Elizabeth Raines (12) combined for 29 assists, with Raines adding four aces and 13 digs in a fine all-arounnd performance. Senior libero Morgan Wheeler also contributed 13 digs as the Lady Devils earned their berth in the district semis.

Oddly enough, the district semifinal match up for North Adams will be another “hard to beat a team three times” scenario as they will face fellow SHAC foe, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, a team they have already defeated twice in conference play during the regular season. The two teams will battle in the semis on Wednesday, October 28 at Wellston high School, the second match of the evening, the first match between Lucasville Valley and Nelsonville-York starting at 6 p.m.

“We have a week to prepare and it’s kind of crazy that they spread the tournament out so much,” said Coach Ragan. “WE’re pretty familiar with Lynchburg but the downside is that that they are pretty familiar with us.”