Library Spotlight: Jane

By Julia McCane-Knox

Over the last three years as the North Adams Library Programmer for Adams County Public Library (ACPL), Jane’s love of reading and background in education have influenced her ability to create opportunities for community members of all ages to discover new interests, explore books, and connect.

She enjoys developing programs that bring people together and encourages patrons to share suggestions for future activities. Whether someone is looking for a new hobby, a creative project, or an opportunity to learn something new, she welcomes ideas that help the library better serve its community.

“I have always had a love of books and of learning, and it seemed a good transition from teaching, as many skills overlap,” Jane said.

Her educational background continues to influence her work at the library, where she plans activities for a wide range of ages and interests. One of her favorite responsibilities is organizing the monthly book club, which allows her to discover interesting books and share them with fellow readers. She also holds a special place in her heart for Storytime, where young readers return each week, excited for books and activities.

“I really enjoy setting up activities for all ages and have a special love for Storytime,” Jane said. “I enjoy seeing our Storytime friends each week and seeing them excited about reading and our activities.”

Helping patrons find what they need is another important part of Jane’s work. She enjoys introducing visitors to the many resources available through the ACPL, including books, movies, and local history materials. Even when the North Adams Library does not own a requested item, staff members can help patrons locate it through other library resources.

Jane also encourages community members and organizations to ask about specialized activities. The library can work with groups to develop programs that fit their interests, making library services accessible and meaningful to more people.

Participating in the Showalter Shelter House project at the North Adams Library has been one of Jane’s most memorable experiences. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked an important milestone, and she has enjoyed seeing the space and surrounding gardens become places for library activities and community gatherings.

As a reader, Jane gravitates toward historical fiction and mysteries. She recently read The Apple Orchard by Susan Wiggs and watched its companion movie, The Secret of Bella Vista. Her movie preferences include comedy, drama, and musicals.

Outside the library, Jane enjoys spending time with her family, cooking, watching sports, and participating in outdoor activities. One fact that may surprise her coworkers and patrons is that she attended a performing arts high school.

When asked what she appreciates most about being part of the Adams County Public Library team, Jane points to the people who make the work meaningful.

“My coworkers are great, and we have the best library patrons! They show us great support!” she said.

Through creative programming, a commitment to helping readers and a willingness to listen to community suggestions, Jane continues to make the North Adams Library a welcoming place for learning and connection.