Dragons fall in district semis

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2026 soccer season came to a close last week for the West Union Dragons but not before they were able to pick up a win in district tournament play. On October 20, the Dragons downed New Boston 5-2 in tourney action before coming back two days later to fall 8-0 to the #2 seeded Lucasville Valley Indians.

In the win over New Boston, a home district play-in game, the Dragons got a pair of goals from sophomore Ethan Caldwell and single goals from juniors Liam Newland, Ty Pennington and Gavin Rowe. Between the pipes, goalie Jase Morgan collected eight saves as the West Union squad extended their late-season winning streak to five games and was their ninth win of the fall.

The victory in the play-in contest sent the Dragons into the Division V district quarterfinals on October 22 where they faced a much tougher challenge, on the road to face #2 seeded Lucasville Valley. That trip did not turn out to be as profitable as the host Indians battered the net on their way to an 8-0 victory that sent them to the district semifinals and sent the Dragons home with a season-ending defeat.

The West Union squad completed their 2026 season with an overall record of 8-10-2 and were led on the offensive attack by junior Ty Pennington, who ranked among the leaders in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in goals scored with 27 and assists with 12. Goalkeeper Jase Morgan was third in the conference with 147 saves, not including the Valley game. Junior Liam Newland added eight goals with sophomore Ethan Caldwell chipping in seven.

The district tournament loss at Valley was the final game in the high school careers for Dragons’ seniors Miguel Alvarez, Tristen Bales, Kelsey Mack, Michael Skinner, Ethan Wheeler and Maddie White.