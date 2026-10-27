Adams County Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation announced it will begin accepting online scholarship applications November 1, 2026.

Applications are available to high school graduates in Adams County who will be attending college or trade school in 2027.

The window to accept applications will close January 31, 2027.

Applicants should go to the Adams County Community Foundation website, wwww.accfo.org, and click on the Scholarship Application button to begin completing the application.

“Thanks to the generosity of several donors, we now have seven endowment funds providing scholarships to students attending colleges and trade schools,” said Foundation President Linda Stepp, “The first fund, the Adams County Scholarship Fund, was created by two graduates from Adams County through an IRA Charitable transfer, followed by the Earl and Helen Johnson Fund, the Charles Hugh McGovney Fund, the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund, the Ellis E. and Virginia Mae Dorton Fund, the Jan and Andy Davenport Scholarship Fund, and the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund.

In addition, Stepp noted that 201 scholarships have been awarded from the endowments since 2019.

Ms. Stepp also wanted to remind everyone desiring to support the Foundation that it accepts all types of donations including cash, stocks, and all types of real estate. Debit and credit card donations can be made by going to accfo.org and clicking on the Donate Now button.