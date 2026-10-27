AAA7 Advisory Council meets October 29

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) will be hosting an Advisory Council Meeting on Thursday, October 29 and is inviting interested community members to attend and participate. The AAA7 covers ten core counties in southern Ohio, including: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

Under the Older Americans Act, which is the foundation of all Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) throughout the country, AAAs are directed to establish an Advisory Council. The Advisory Council is charged with furthering the Agency’s mission of developing and coordinating community-based systems of services for all older persons in the planning and service area. It is the official advisory body of the AAA7, its Board of Trustees and AAA7 staff.

During Advisory Council meetings, input is provided on the AAA7 Strategic Plan and community plans and programs, in addition to planning and implementing public hearings, and representing the interest of older adults in the community. Older adults, consumers, elected officials, agency representatives, and others interested in the concerns of older adults are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Advisory Council Members can be older adults and their caregivers, healthcare providers, local elected officials, and members of the general public. Those who are interested in serving as an Advisory Council Member are asked to complete a brief Member application and attend quarterly meetings either in-person or virtually.

The AAA7 is currently welcoming anyone who is interested and lives in one of the AAA7’s ten core counties to participate in the next Advisory Council Meeting on Thursday, October 29 from 1 -3 p.m. at the AAA7’s Administrative Office in Jackson, located at 1 Acy Avenue. A virtual option is also available. Email [email protected] for more information or to register.

Guest speaker for the October Meeting will be Kelsey Bergfeld, Chief Policy Officer for the Ohio Association for Area Agencies on Aging (o4a), the AAA7’s state association.

For more information, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected].