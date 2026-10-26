Joyce Walker, age 89, of Anderson, Ohio passed away, Monday, October 26, 2026 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman. Joyce was born May 15, 1937 in West Union, Ohio to the late Curtis and Thelma (Bayha) Walker.

She is survived by sister, Dorothy Walker of West Union; nieces and nephews, Randy McNeilan and Tammy of Winchester, Cindy Hansgen and Ron of West Union, Theresa Frey and Billy of Nevada, Ruth Matlin and Jamison of Blue Creek, William Walker of West Union and Janie McNeilan of West Union; and several great and great great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2026 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon, with Michael Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

You may sign Joyce’s online tribute @www.meekerfunerealhomes.com.