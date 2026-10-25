Following the Fall Migration

By Rachael Grove

Fall is in the air. The weather is getting cooler, the leaves are changing colors, families are visiting the pumpkin patch and life slows down a little bit. But not for our feathered friends.

Fall migration for many birds started in September. Hundreds of migratory birds make their way to Central America to their wintering grounds that can include a journey of thousands of miles. Once there, they can spend up to eight months of the year in warmer climates. This includes the Cerulean Warbler, the Golden-winged Warbler (pic), the Chimney Swift, the Wood Thrush (pic), and theOlive-sided Flycather.

Unfortunately, these are also some of North America’s most rapidly declining species due to illegal clearing for cattle ranches and other forms of deforestation in their winter homes. According to Living Bird, in just the last 15 years, three of the Five Great Forests in Mesoamerica have lost more than a quarter of their trees that would support these birds. And according to Cornell, nearly three billion birds have gone since 1970. Of these, one billion were in forests alone and 2.5 billion (90%) included common birds such as sparrows, blackbirds, warblers and finches.

Anna Lello-Smith, who works as avian conservation coordinator with the Wildlife Conservation Society, says safeguarding these five forests, which represents less than 2% of the Earth’s surface, means protection for billions of birds because of the large number of birds packed in these dense forests. She says the Selva Maya is a conservation success story. The region had lost 25% of its historic forest cover by the beginning of the 21st century but starting in 2019, the forest gain had outpaced the forest loss in part due to community-implemented native-tree-planting efforts.

However, it takes a lot more than just planting trees. Effective conservation requires science to guide where forest restoration work should be focused and monitor the results. It also needs to involve the communities living in these regions so they are part of the solution. This could include monitoring their own land, building community support and traing programs that offer alternative sources of income such as growing spices or working in the ecotourism industry.

Fortunately, I was able to visit Costa Rica several years ago to attend an ecotourism vacation. I saw over 70 different bird species just in the short time I was there. We had an excellent guide who grew up there and was familiar with the best habitat locations and offered personal and educational insights on restoration work there. She witnessed first hand how community involvement and awareness was vital to an ongoing strong economy. When people have a personal connection and long term benefit to a situation, attitudes can change. According to our guide, it started in the classrooms, spread to neighborhood community meetings, and social media including advertising on buses.

But in order for migratory bird conservation to succeed, it needs to happen at both ends. In our Appalachian region, 1 in 4 Golden-winged Warblers spends the winter in the Five Great Forests. Several Fish and Wildlife agencies and non-profit groups are partnering with the Moskitia region of Honduras to support shared birds such as Wood Thrush and Golden-winged Warbler by raising money to restore cacao and coffee plantations. Contributing to other bird organizations help as well, along with creating a safe environment in your own yard by keeping cats inside, using little or no insecticides and planting native trees, shrubs and flowers.

If you are interested in following the fall bird migration of your backyard birds, the Audubon Bird Migration Explorer is a fun tool to watch real time migration flights. Click on the Explore Birds Near Me tab to follow their amazing journey.