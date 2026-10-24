Senior Profile- Emma Thatcher, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Emma Thatcher
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jim and Carissa Thatcher
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
My team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practicing in the heat
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to regionals in cross-country
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Eagles
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Everywhere
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Dirty Dancing”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gilmore Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My Mom
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college
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