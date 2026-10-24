Senior Profile- Emma Thatcher, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emma Thatcher

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jim and Carissa Thatcher

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

My team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practicing in the heat

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to regionals in cross-country

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Eagles

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Everywhere

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Dirty Dancing”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gilmore Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

My Mom

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college