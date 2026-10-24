Fortress Obetz will host OHSAA Cross Country Championships

News Release

he City of Obetz is proud to welcome student-athletes, coaches, families and fans from across Ohio to Fortress Obetz this fall for two Ohio High School Athletic Association cross country championship events.

On Sunday, October 25, Fortress Obetz will host the OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade State Cross Country Championship, which is the only OHSAA-sponsored postseason cross country event for 7th and 8th graders. Then on Saturday, November 7, the OHSAA high school state championships will take center stage, when state champions will be crowned in four divisions for both girls and boys at the 98th annual boys and 49th annual girls state finals.

Through its continued partnership with the OHSAA, Fortress Obetz provides student-athletes with a premier setting in which to compete while showcasing the facility and the Obetz community to thousands of visitors each season.

“We are honored to welcome these talented student-athletes and their supporters to Obetz,” said Mayor Angela Kirk. “These events allow us to create a memorable experience for competitors while showcasing our community and all that Fortress Obetz has to offer to visitors from across Ohio.”

Fortress Obetz staff takes great pride in preparing the facility and course for each event, with the goal of ensuring every athlete, coach, and spectator leaves with a positive experience and lasting memories.

“We are excited to return to Fortress Obetz for our championships this fall,” said BJ Duckworth, the OHSAA’s cross country sport administrator. “The Fortress team does a fantastic job supporting our tournament manager, Dugan Hill, in giving our student athletes the best experience possible. The course is challenging, forcing the athletes to race strategically, and with both mile split points in the stadium as well as views of the entire course from the top of the stands, making it a great place for cross country.”

The City of Obetz appreciates its continued partnership with the OHSAA and looks forward to another year of great cross country tournament competition.