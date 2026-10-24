Ag Soils team headed to Oklahoma

Submitted News

The Ohio Valley FFA Ag Soils team has placed third in the State Competition held in Frankfort, Ohio.

The team of (left to right), Ross Daulton, James Work, Cole Watters and Maddox Martin, placed thirrd overall out of 48 state qualifying teams. Work was also 10th overall out of 177 individuals in a very challenging contest.

Special thanks to Ohio FFA for coordinating the event and creating great CDE opportunities for students and all those who helped make the contest a success.

This is the first time in 22 years that Ohio Valley has won an Ag Soils banner, and these young men will be competing at the National Land and Range contest in Oklahoma in the spring.