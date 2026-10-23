Ellie Matheny on board as Defender’s newest reporter

By Ellie Matheny

People’s Defender

My name is Ellison “Ellie” Matheny, I am originally from Jackson County in West Virginia, which is just about two hours from West Union. I graduated from Ripley High School (West Va.) in 2022 and then went to West Liberty University in West Liberty, WV, to study English Literature.

In my sophomore year of college, a friend and I decided to join our college newspaper, The Trumpet, as writers, and then quickly became editors after the original staff left. Since then, I worked as their Managing Editor for three years and quickly found a passion in news writing and decided to add a Journalism Minor.

While on The Trumpet, I have written an array of pieces, such as covering a Pulitzer Prize winning author coming to our campus and interviewing past winners for the campus’s American Idol event, fittingly named, Topper Idol. We had also brought back our physical paper release as a “Semester Highlights” edition, which had been out of commission for several years at that point, and felt like a huge steppingstone for the newspaper’s future

Since then, I knew I wanted to work as a journalist, being able to speak to so many different individuals from the community and getting to tell their stories felt not only an honor, but a duty. In my senior year at West Liberty I got the privilege to work for the Wheeling Heritage’s online journal, Weelunk, as an intern. From there I spent my last semester of college getting experience of working for a paper and writing various stories of Wheeling, West Virginia’s businesses and community members.

Since May of this year, I have graduated with my bachelor’s degree and worked over the summer into fall with the West Virginia Health Care Association as a Membership Engagement Intern, where I assisted them for their annual Golf event and Fall Convention. I started looking again at journalism jobs and found a listing to work with The People’s Defender as a writer and decided to make the leap back into journalism. Though I am not from the area, I really wanted to take the chance and spread my wings.

Other than work, in my free time I like to crochet and craft, and on weekends I spend time with friends and family, or with my cat, Willow.I am very excited to start this journey with The People’s Defender and cannot wait to learn and meet the people of Adams County.

“We are pleased to welcome Ellie Matheny to our editorial team here at The People’s Defender,” said Karen Brown, Ohio Regional Publisher. “Ellie joins us from West Virginia, bringing valuable experience as the former editor of her college newspaper, The Trumpet, as well as the Social Media Manager for the Robinson Writing Center. We look forward to her contributions to both our publication and the West Union community. Please join us in giving Ellie a warm welcome!”

You can contact Ellie at [email protected] or just drop by the office to say hello.