‘Doc’ Anderson honored for 50 years in funeral business

Submitted News

Larry “Doc” Anderson recently was awarded a service plaque for being a licensed funeral director and embalmer for fifty years in the State of Ohio. This achievement is rare because there are not a lot of dual license holders in the state. He is also a licensed sports medicine trainer and was often seen on the sidelines of local sporting events.

“Doc” had his internship in Lancaster, Ohio at the Halteman Funeral Home. A retired educator, he has a degree from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, University of Cincinnati, and Morehead State University, as well as the US Sports Academy of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. He is still taking training and is now focused on nutrition.

“Doc” was one of the first EMT’s in Adams County and is still active as a community member. If you see him out and about, make sure you congratulate him and see if he will buy you a steak dinner.