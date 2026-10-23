Adams County Youth Rally Results

The Adams County Youth Rally for October was held on October 11, 2026 at the Adams County Christian School.

The top three placings in the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place-West Union Bible Baptist Team B; Second Place-Evergreen Baptist; Third Place- West Union Christian Union.

The top three placings in the Senior Bible Quiz were:First Place- Seaman Community Methodist- Second Place, Evergreen Baptist; Third Place- West Union Bible Baptist.

The top three placings in the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- East Liberty; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist; Third Place- West Union Bible Baptist Team A.

The top three placings in the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Bible Baptist Team B; Second Place-Evergreen Baptist; Third Place- East Liberty.

The top three placings in the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- Seaman Community Methodist; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist Team A; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist Team B.

Total attendance for the Rally was 116 and the attendance banner was won by West Union Bible Baptist. The banner for highest percent attendance was won by Evergreen Baptist.