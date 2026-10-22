Library SPotlight: Sabrena

With 14 years of service at the Adams County Public Library (ACPL), Sabrena, Library Assistant and Programmer, has built a career around helping patrons, connecting with families, and sharing her love of books and entertainment with the community.

Her connection to libraries began in childhood, when she loved visiting the library. Working at the library during college initially gave her a job, but she soon discovered she preferred library work to the career her college degree offered. She also found ways to apply her college skills to help patrons and strengthen her work at the library.

One of Sabrena’s favorite parts of the job is talking with patrons about their interests. “I love talking to people to learn about the books, movies, and music that we may share an interest in,” she said. Trading recommendations gives her new ideas for things to read and watch while helping her build connections with the people she serves. She also appreciates the opportunity to assist patrons with everyday needs, whether they need help faxing, making copies, finding materials, or having a friendly conversation.

Working at the library involves more than people realize. As a child, she imagined that working at the library would be easy, but she soon learned about the physical demands of sorting materials, lifting items, and keeping up with requests that come through the library each week. One of the most rewarding parts of that work is seeing the excitement on a patron’s face when an item they have been waiting for arrives.

One memorable experience helped shape Sabrena’s love of working with children. Before becoming the programmer at Peebles Library, she worked as a desk clerk at the West Union Library, where she led her first Storytime. Nervous about speaking in front of a group of children, she was surprised when one child approached her during craft time, called her their new Storytime friend, and hugged her. That moment left a lasting impression. “I have loved interacting with kids ever since,” she recalled.

She hopes more families will discover the Peebles Library’s monthly movie afternoons, which offer more than just a film. Children can enjoy popcorn, work on a craft or coloring sheets, and sometimes dress up to match the occasion.

Sabrena’s reading interests span a wide range of genres. Her favorite series include I Survived by Lauren Tarshis and Circle of Magic by Tamora Pierce. She is a fan of graphic novels and manga, including Hilo and The Baby-Sitters Club, too. Recently, she read Hockey Girl Loves Drama Boy by Faith Erin Hicks, a high school romance graphic novel. She also likes the Reacher television series and the Lee Child books that inspired it.

Outside the library, she enjoys reading, watching television, and creating her own artificial nails with nail art. She also has a strong interest in Appalachian folk traditions, including making herbal remedies and teas from locally foraged plants, canning food, woodworking, singing folk songs and ballads, and participating in square dancing and Appalachian clogging. She finds Appalachian folklore fascinating, whether the stories are spooky or historical.

When asked what she appreciates most about the ACPL team, she points to the way staff members support one another. “I like that we all work well as a team and that we help each other even when not on the clock,” she said.

After 14 years, her dedication to helping patrons, encouraging young readers, and building meaningful connections continues to make her an important part of the ACPL team.