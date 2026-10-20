On October 17, 2026, Ruth Ann Salsbury began her eternal time in Heaven, where we find comfort in the promise of everlasting life and the hope of one day being together again.

To most, she was Ruth. To some, she was Ruthie. But to us, she was Mom—our beloved mother, whose place in our lives can never be filled. Born in Adams County, Ohio, on August 17, 1962, to the late George and Ruby (Brooks) Campbell, Ruth grew up learning the importance of faith and family and carried those lessons throughout her life.

For over 20 years, she devoted herself to nursing at Clarksville Health and Rehab, where she was known for her smile, infectious laugh, and love for her patients. While she found great purpose in caring for others, nothing brought her greater happiness than gathering with her family, making memories with the people she loved, and traveling to experience new places together. No matter where life took her, the time spent with family meant the most.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Mark Salsbury; her children, Brittany (Sam Caroll) Garnett, Courtney (Casey) Laing, Kaitlyn Salsbury, and Caleb (Haley Jackson) Salsbury; and her much-cherished grandchildren, Liam, Noah, Mason, Charlotte, Jack, Asher, and Hope. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Stephen Campbell, Connie Campbell, Michael Campbell, Barbara (Danny) Ogden, Sandra Campbell, Donna Campbell, and Carolyn (John) Jett, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and George Campbell, and her beloved brother, Larry Campbell. We know that they welcomed her with open arms.

A visitation for Ruth will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 1 -3 p.m. at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association in Ruth’s memory.