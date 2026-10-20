Matt’s Take- Go time for the Bengals

Now that the bye week is passed and the Bengals are overall very healthy, now is officially go-time for this team. No excuses, no more giving up 200+ rushing yards, and no more lack of offensive explosiveness. With Baltimore at Baltimore approaching on the schedule this week, it is an absolute must-win game. You cannot start 0-2 in the division this year. Want to win the AFC North? Go beat your divisional opponents on the road. This team is more talented than Baltimore and if they’re without Lamar Jackson yet again, losing this game would be a disastrous beginning to divisional play.

AFC North – All Teams with Winning Records

Who would’ve thought at the beginning of the season that the Browns would be in first place on October 21? Cleveland fans, enjoy it while you can, as it isn’t going to last. That team is young and fun to watch, but they are not winning the AFC North. I’m not stating the Bengals are for sure winning it, but the Ravens and Bengals both are better in nearly every position group. The Steelers are winning right now and they always play tough football, but I believe they are the worst team in this division (and that isn’t coming from a place of hatred). If I was to guess right now on where this division ends up, I would guess the following:

First – Bengals (Remaining – Ravens, Titans, Falcons, Steelers, Commanders, Saints, Browns, Chiefs, Panthers, Colts, Ravens, Browns)

Second – Ravens (Remaining – Bengals, Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, Panthers, Texans, Buccaneers, Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Steelers)

Third – Browns (Remaining – Titans, Steelers, Saints, Texans, Raiders, Falcons, Bengals, Giants, Ravens, Colts, Bengals)

Fourth – Steelers (Remaining – Saints, Browns, Eagles, Bengals, Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Ravens, Panthers, Titans, Ravens)

Matthew’s Tier List

• Juggernauts – Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, Packers

• Contenders – Jaguars, Bengals, Patriots, Ravens, Bears

• Good Teams – Vikings, Seahawks, Raiders, Lions

• Frauds – Steelers, Browns, Panthers

• Bad Teams, but Fun to Watch – Broncos, Falcons, Cowboys, Rams, Buccaneers

• Painful to Watch – Chargers, Dolphins, Titans, Colts, Cardinals, Eagles

• Who Cares? – Jets, Saints, Commanders, Texans, Giants