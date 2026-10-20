Local food resources are available

By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Information from Church 180 Facebook post: Did You Know?

There are many Food Resources in our county that no one should ever have to go hungry.

Local Food Resources:

· Church 180 Food Pantry, 2556 Moores Rd., Seaman – Second Wednesday each month from 3 – 5:30 p.m.

· Interfaith House, 5300 Chapparal Rd., West Union – Third Wednesday each month from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Catholic Charities, 836 Boyd Ave, West Union, (Fairgrounds) – Fourth Tuesday each month from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· God’s Light Food Pantry, 7601 State Route 348, Blue Creek – Saturdays from 8 – 9a.m.

· W3CU Food Pantry, 1540 Tri-County Rd., Winchester – Third Thursday each month from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

· Saint Vincent DePaul, 603 East North St., West Union – Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

· Manchester Community Cares Center, 212 E 2nd St., Manchester – Every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

· West Union Methodist Church, 203 E. Mulberry St., West Union – second and fourth Saturday of each month from 9:30 – 11:30a.m.

· Adams County Shelter for the Homeless, 11483 State Route 41, West Union – Emergency food, call (937) 544-8164 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· Countryside Church of Christ, 468 Tranquility Pike, Seaman – Emergency food assistance, (937) 396-3154

· IPM Food Boxes available at all county libraries, Adams County Health Department, Adams County Regional Medical Center and other locations throughout the county. No limits or guidelines, just pick up what you need.

Information from the Adams County Health Department – High Cholesterol Prevention

Your body makes all of the cholesterol it needs, so you do not need to obtain cholesterol through foods. Eating a lot of foods that are high in saturated fat and trans fat may contribute to high cholesterol and related conditions such as heart disease.

Prevention Strategies:

Limit foods high in saturated fat.

Choose foods that are low in saturated fat, trans fat, sodium (salt), and added sugars.

Eat foods naturally high in fiber (oatmeal, beans, avocados).

Maintain a healthy weight.

Get regular physical activity (2.5 hours per week for adults, 1 hour per day for children and adolescents).

Quit smoking.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Work with your health care team to make a prevention plan that works for you!

Source: https://www.cdc.gov/cholesterol/prevention/index.html

Just A Thought: “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” ~Marcus Aurelius