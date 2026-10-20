Lady Hounds fall to Fayetteville in three

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was Volley For The Cure and Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball on October at the Hound Pound in Manchester as the Lady Greyhounds played host to the Fayetteville Lady Rockets in a small school division match up. The two teams had met earlier in the season with Fayetteville winning in four sets and the Lady Rockets coming in needing a win to secure no worse than a tie for the small school title for 2026.

And that is just what the Lady Rockets accomplished as they swept the home team in three sets to improved their conference record to 10-3 and forge a tie with Fairfield in the small school standings.

In set number one, the Lady Rockets jumped out to a quick 5-1 advantage but Manchester clawed back to within 7-4 before three service points from Tegan Combs. A later 6-0 run by the Lady Houndsclosed the gap to 13-12 but the visitors never gave away their lead and took the opening set 25-20. Though they dropped the first set, the Lady Hounds had a highlight as senior Elliana Applegate picked up her 500th career dig.

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