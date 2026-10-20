James Arthur Hall, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Dayton VA Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on March 17, 1945 in Hall, Kentucky to Arthur and Zella (Franklin) Hall.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Janice Megill, and his brother, Bobby W. Hall. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carma (Rotroff) Hall; his two sons, James II and Robert Hall; his two grandchildren, James III (Kaley) and Caitlin Hall; and his five great-grandchildren, Grayson, Mackenna, Adaline, and Suttan Hiler, and Emerie Hall. He is also survived by his two sisters, Bette Hall-Taylor and Jeanne Hall-Rebele, along with a plethora of nieces and nephews.

Jim was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the American Legion. He graduated from Peebles High School in 1963, where he earned the nickname “Big Chief Tall Hall” for his outstanding basketball skills. After graduation, he moved to Dayton and began his career at McCall’s. In 1965, Jim was drafted into the Army. On December 26, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Carma Rotroff. The following month, he was sent to Vietnam.

In 1973, Jim and his brother purchased his first bar, Two Bob’s Inn. He later went on to purchase The Camden Bar and Grill, known as “Whiskey.” Camden became his home, and the patrons became his family. Following in Elvis’s footsteps, Jim became the Karaoke King of Camden.

In 1991, Jim founded The Birdsong and his beloved compound, where generations of family and friends have gathered over the years. In May 2025, his beloved Florida home was damaged by fire. He was working to repair and restore it, hoping to leave it for his family to enjoy for generations to come.

Jim had an incredible personality. He was charismatic and lit up every room he entered. His laughter was contagious, and he greeted everyone with a warm “Hey, Baby” and a big hug. To know Jim was to love him. He was one of the most generous, kind, and caring individuals you could ever meet.

Jim will forever be remembered as a legend. His larger-than-life personality, generosity, and ability to bring people together left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. There will never be another like him.

Thank you to the amazing staff at the Dayton VA for all of his wonderful care.

Visitation will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A service with military honors will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.