By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was one match short of the goal, but it was another Southern Hills Athletic Conference big school championship for Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils. The Lady Devils made it a four-peat on October 13 when they traveled to Ripley and handed the Lady Jays a three-set defeat, wrapping up a 12-1 conference record and as fourth consecutive big school title. The only blemish on the North Adams conference record was an October 2 five-set loss to Fairfield, but the seniors on this year’s Lady Devils can boast of winning 51 of 52 conference matches in their careers.

“Winning the league is always a good thing and we’ll take it,” said Coach Ragan after the win. “12-1 is still really good and there aren’t many seniors who win the league all four years of their high school careers.”

, 25-14.

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