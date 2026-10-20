Edith Renee “Edie” Schwamberger, 66, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on October 15, 2026, after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer.

Born Edith Renee Smalley, Edie was the daughter of the late Don Smalley and Mabel (Gustin) Smalley. She dedicated more than 20 years of her life to working as a tax preparer with H&R Block, helping individuals and families in her community. She also spent many years volunteering with the Adams County 4-H program, generously giving her time to support others and make a difference in the lives of those around her.

Edie was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, and friend who treasured time spent with her family. She loved reading and found joy in the simple pleasures of life and in the company of those she loved. Her faith was an important part of her life, and she carried that faith with her through both good times and difficult ones. She will be remembered for her relentless optimism, even in the face of adversity, and for her selfless nature. Edie was always willing to lend a helping hand, offer encouragement, or be there for someone in need. She gave freely of herself and consistently put the needs of others before her own.

Edie is survived by her daughter, Katie Schwamberger; her sisters, Donna Raschke and her husband, Steve, and Kim Harlow and her husband, Bill; her brother, Dan Smalley and his wife, Kara; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don Smalley and Mabel (Gustin) Smalley, and her nephew, Sean Raschke.

Edie leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, faith, and unwavering hope. Through her family, her volunteer work, and the countless lives she touched, her caring spirit will continue to live on. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adams County 4-H Program in memory of Edie. Contributions may be mailed to:OSU Extension Adams,836 Boyd Avenue, West Union, OH 45693.

Please include a note indicating that the contribution is being made in memory of Edie Schwamberger.

A celebration of life service for Edie is being planned for Spring 2027 in Peebles, Ohio. Formal arrangements and additional details will be announced at a later date.