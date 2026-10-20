Behind the Curtain: ‘Grease’ returns to West Union

By Dakota Nehus

The West Union Performing Arts Department is officially heading back to Rydell High—and for the first time in more than a decade, “Grease” is returning to the West Union stage!

West Union last presented “Grease” in 2015, making this spring’s production a return 12 years in the making. A new generation of West Union students will now have the opportunity to put their own stamp on this classic musical, and this week marked an exciting milestone as we officially held auditions and announced our 2027 cast.

Leading the cast are junior Samson Strong as Danny and senior Lydia Armstrong as Sandy. They are joined by Gavin Rowe as Kenickie, TJ Armstrong as Rizzo, Evan Thompson as Doody, Michael Skinner as Roger, Fletcher Watkins as Sonny, Aubree Hoop as Marty, Amber Greenfield as Jan, Ciara Young as Frenchy, and Philip Meade as Eugene

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