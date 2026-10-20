By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Chalk up another four-peat for an Adams County team. Coach Donnie McCarty and his West Union Lady Dragons cross-country squad captured their fourth consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, October 17 at the annual SHAC Meet hosted again by Ripley High School.

The Lady Dragons claimed that fourth consecutive title with relative ease, outdistancing second place Fairfield 24-45, while placing three runners in the top four and five total in the top 15, earning All-Conference status while McCarty was named SHAC Coach of the Year.

West Union junior Stella Rhonemus was named the SHAC Runner of the Year as she won the high school girls individual title with a championship time of 20:53.5. Rhonemus was joined in the race’s top four by teammate and sophomore Mariah Gadd in second overall with a time of 21:11.5 and senior Lydia Armstrong in fourth with a time of 21:35.2. The Lady Dragons’ other two All-Conference runners were senior Madison Stout placing 10th in a time of 22:44.6 and sophomore Tabitha Armstrong 12th at 23:12.5.

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