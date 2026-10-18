Senior Profile- Miley Hesler, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Miley Hesler

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Ryan and Courtney Hesler

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The memories we’ve made

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing games

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When the girls made a comeback during Lynchburg game and the boys won so the bus was hype and shaking

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Deftones

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

New York

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Housemaid”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with family and friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Hibachi

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Megan Fox

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to school to become a hairdresser