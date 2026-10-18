Senior Profile- Miley Hesler, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Miley Hesler
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Ryan and Courtney Hesler
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The memories we’ve made
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When the girls made a comeback during Lynchburg game and the boys won so the bus was hype and shaking
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Deftones
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
New York
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Housemaid”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with family and friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Hibachi
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Megan Fox
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to school to become a hairdresser
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