Ohio River Way is Ohio’s newest State Water Trail— The longest yet

News Release

Earlier this mont at the Ohio River Way’s annual summit in Ironton, Ohio, a 167-mile stretch of the Ohio River was designated as the State’s 18th Ohio Water Trail by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources—the longest water trail in the state.

At the summit, ODNR Director Mary Mertz presented the official proclamation recognizing the Ohio River as the newest state water trail, starting at Ice Creek in Coal Grove just south of Ironton and flowing to Cincinnati’s Shawnee Outlook Park.

ODNR’s water trail program is designed to expand public awareness while improving safety on Ohio’s waterways. Each designation relies on strong community leadership, a shared commitment to safe recreation, and clear, accessible guides that help paddlers find points of access, understand local hazards, and discover nearby places of interest. These designations also align with a greater mission to improve water quality with support from Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative and grants benefiting Appalachian communities.

“The official designation of the Ohio River is recognition of the communities, partnerships and people who have committed countless hours, ideas and energy into elevating one of our region’s greatest natural resources,” said Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “This designation sends a clear message that Ohio is committed to honoring its natural resources and expanding access to outdoor experiences for everyone.”

In June 2025, the National Park Service designated the Ohio River Way as a 308-mile National Water Trail, and this new state designation underscores the years of community teamwork, regional partnerships, and dedicated advocates who recognize the Ohio River as one of our greatest natural assets.

“By recognizing the Ohio River as a state water trail, Ohio is helping connect communities, expand outdoor recreation, and invite a new generation of paddlers to discover the river in a more meaningful way,” said Forest Clevenger, Executive Director of the Ohio River Way.

The Ohio River Way is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation, environmental stewardship, and economic development along the Ohio River. Through its commitment to on-the-ground and on-the-water community engagement, the organization fosters regional collaboration and encourages individuals to explore and appreciate one of the country’s most historic waterways.