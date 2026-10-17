ACRMC announces new Oncology provider

News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC), located in Seaman, Ohio, is pleased to welcome William Kamanda, M.D. to its medical staff.

A specialist in hematology and oncology, formerly at the Adams County Cancer Center, Dr. Kamanda will continue to see current and new cancer patients at the Adams County Regional Medical Center’s main hospital location. Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, Dr. Kamanda will officially begin seeing patients at ACRMC with additional services to be offered by the start of 2027. Joining him is, Stacy Johnson, R.N.

“When the Adams County Cancer Center announced that it was closing its doors, we were heartbroken by the news,” says ACRMC CEO Alan Bird. “While we are not directly connected with ACCC, we are pleased to be able continue providing comprehensive cancer care to patients in the region. Dr. Kamanda is trusted by so many of our current patients, and we couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team.”

Dr. Kamanda, a native of the Republic of Liberia, brings with him more than 30 years of experience in hematology and oncology. A graduate of the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, Dr. Kamanda has held residencies, fellowships and medical director roles in various hospitals throughout the United States. Stacy Johnson, an Adams County native with a degree from the University of Rio Grande, also brings her years of experience working as an Oncology/Infusion nurse.

“We are incredibly honored to be joining the team at ACRMC,” says Kamanda. “I wanted to ensure that my local patients would still have access to the crucial care that they require without the need for them to travel 40-50 miles to Cincinnati or elsewhere to receive cancer care. By providing care at ACRMC, we can serve the local community and continue treatments without sacrificing valuable time.”

Kamanda and Johnson will initially begin to see patients on Mondays, adding additional dates as we head into the New Year. Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments by directly calling (937) 386-3451.