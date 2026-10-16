Volleyball, soccer district tourney brackets released

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As we wonder hods the 2026 fall sports season went by so quickly, it is time to prepare for the postseason, where all of those fall sports are now focusing their attention. On Sunday, October 11, the Southeast District of the Ohio High School Athletic Association revealed the district tournament brackets for both volleyball and softball. giving teams and fans the information to dream of a postseason run. The brackets this year were handled a little differently, using the RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) to place the teams. (Records listed here are the ones that were used for the tournament draw.)

Three of the four Adams County volleyball squads are found on the Division V brackets, beginning with Coach Katie Ragan and the North Adams Lady Devils (14-5), who earned the #5 seed on the bracket. That seed earns the Lady Devils a home game in the district quarterfinals, where they will host #12 seed Eastern brown on October 20 at 6 p.m. That will be the third meeting of the season between the two SHAC foes, with North Adams taking the regular season pair.

If North Adams gets past Eastern, they will likely face another SHAC member in the district semis, the #4 seeded Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs (14-4), who will face #13 seeded Belpre in the quarters. The possible North Adams-Lynchburg match up would take place on October 28 at Wellston High School. The Lady Devils and Lady Mustangs also met twice in the regular season, with North Adams winning both times. Looking beyond that, the NA-LC winner would be looking at #1 seeded Lucasville Valley in the district finals.

“The results using the RPI are interesting,” said Coach Ragan. “We are the #5 seed and Lynchburg is the #4 seed, but we beat Lynchburg twice. I am happy that we will get to play our first game at home. We will play Eastern Brown for the third time this year. It is difficult to beat anyone three times. Then, we would most likely play Lynchburg for the third time with the same issue, it is hard to beat anyone 3 times.”

The #11 seed on the Division V volleyball bracket is Coach Kiersten Rowe and the West Union Lady Dragons (8-10). The Lady Dragons had been playing well lately but a couple of recent hiccups likely cost them some spots in the seeds. As the #11 seed, the Lady Dragons will be on the road on October 20 and it will be yet another SHAC postseason match up as they will travel to Fayetteville to face the #6 seeded Fayetteville Lady Rockets (14-4). This will be the first year that Fayetteville teams will compete in the Southeast District. West Union and Fayetteville met last week and it was a thriller, going the full five sets before the Lady Rockets prevailed.

The winner of West Union-Fayetteville moves to the semi-finals on October 29 at Wellston to face the winner of #3 seed Southeastern (16-4) and #14 seed Rock Hill (4-13).

“I wish we had ended up seeded higher but I’m truly not upset with where or who we play,” said Coach Rowe. “We just played Fayetteville and it was a good hard match. I’m hoping where we just played them we will come out ready to go and get a win.”

Coach Mariah Byers and the youthful Peebles Lady Indians (1-17) are the #15 seed in Division V and have a tough test in the district quarterfinals, on the road to face #2 seeded Federal Hocking (15-3) on October 20. The postseason is all about upsets and if the Lady Indians pull one off , they will go to the semi-finals at Wellston on October 29 to face another SHAC squad, wither #7 seeded Fairfield (14-5) or #10 seeded Ripley (8-10).

In Division VII, Coach Morgan Johnson and her Manchester Lady Greyhounds (6-9) will be the #11 seed and on the road for the district quarterfinals. The Lady Hounds will face #6 seeded Trimble 0n October 22 at 6 p.m. with a trip to the district semis n the line. If the Manchester girls pull off the upset in the quarters, they will advance to the semis on October 27 to face the winner of #3 seed Portsmouth Clay (16-4) and #14 seed Whiteoak. The Division VII semifinals and finals will be played at Southeastern High School.

On the soccer brackets, the county fields only two girls soccer teams, North Adams and Peebles, both in Division V. The Lady Devils (5-10-1) are the #8 seed on the bracket and will get a home game in the district quarterfinals, hosting #9 seeded Piketon on October 21 at 6 p.m. The winner of that match up moves on to likely face #1 seeded Eastern Brown (9-1-3) in a district semifinal on October 26 at Hillsboro High School.

The Peebles Lady Indians (2-9-1) are the #11 seed in Division V and will be on the road on October 21 to dace #6 seeded Lucasville Valley (8-5-1). If the Lady Indians win that one, they advance to the district semis on October 27 at Hillsboro, facing the winner of #3 seeded Fayetteville and #14 seeded Zane Trace (1-12).

In boys soccer, all of the county teams are on the division V bracket, led by the #7 seeded North Adams Green Devils (9-6-2). The Green Devils will have a home game in the district quarterfinals, hosting #10 seed Portsmouth Clay on October 22, kicking off at 6 p.m. A win sends the Devils to the district semifinals on October 28 at Jackson High School (5:30 p.m.), where they would most likely battle #2 seeded Lucasville Valley (10-1-3) with a trip to the finals at stake.

“The draw is about what we expected,” said North Adams head coach Kirk Bunn. “With our record, I agree that we shouldn’t be seeded any higher but our losses were against the top teams and we played them very close so we also shouldn’t be seeded any lower.”

Division V in boys soccer has enough teams to warrant five play-in games and two of our county teams will be in those. West Union (4-9-1) is the #15 seed and will be hosting that play-in game on October 20 at 6 p.m., welcoming the #18 seeded New Boston Tigers (3-8-2). When the Dragons get past that opener, they go on the road to the quarterfinals to face the #2 seeded Lucasville Valley Indians on October 22 at 6 p.m.

The Peebles Indians (2-12) are the #20 seed in Division V and will be on the road for their play-in game, traveling to #13 seeded Chesapeake (5-7-1) on October 20 at 6 p.m. The winner will move into the district quarters on October 22, traveling to #4 seeded South Webster on October 22 at 6 p.m.

All of the Southeast District tournament brackets can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/SEDAB/Sports-Tournaments, while the up-to-date RPI rankings can be viewed at https://www.ohsaa.org/MaxPreps-RPI.