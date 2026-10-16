October full of senior activities

By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

A few upcoming activities here at the Senior Center:

• On Thursday, October 15 beginning at 11:30 a.m. we will have our Free Lunch & Games Day event. All seniors are welcome for this free event. Thank you to our sponsors, Maty Kane from Eagle Creek Nursing and Rehab Center and Melissa Young from Hospice of Hope.

• Also, on the same day the Adams County Health Department will host a “Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic” and will set up in our parking lot area. No appointment is needed.

• On Wednesday, October 21 beginning at 10:00 a.m. the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will have a Medicare Checkup Event by appointment only. Please call (937) 544-3979 to schedule your time slot.

• On October 29 starting at 11:30 a.m. The Adams County Senior Citizens Council will host a free “Spooktacular Halloween Party”. Come dressed in your most creative, spooky or hilarious costume for a chance to win fun prizes. There will be some interactive themed games, a wooden pumpkin for you to paint/decorate and light refreshments will be served.

October is always a busy month with many other activities going on in our neighborhood. Some fun activities have already happened but here is a list of some things still to do during the month:

Health Source at 218 Stern Dr., Seaman, Ohio will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 15 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. They encourage the whole family to come “dressed to impress” for an evening of Halloween fun, treats, lots of smiles, free popcorn and food vendors to purchase from.

Battle At The Creek will be held at the Brush Creek Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 17 from 3 – 11 p.m. General Admission is $20 with kids 6 and under free. The day will start off with dirt bike and ATV racing with Rock Bouncers, Unlimited UTV, Stock UTV, Teen UTV and more. If you would like to see some of the “hardest-hitting off-road racing”, this event is for you!

Trick of Treat for Manchester, Peebles, Seaman, West Union and Winchester will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition started their October Fundraiser “Hike for Health” but there is still time to sign up. Hike or walk 30 miles in 30 days but the main event, “American Discovery Trail 250 Relay Celebration” will be held on October 30 beginning at 9 a.m. at Peebles First Stop. All are invited to cheer on, walk with, or simply be a part of this 6,800-mile relay with hikers who started in California and going all the way to Delaware while carrying a copy of the Declaration of Independence. A coast-to-coast hike in celebration of 250 years of independence and they will be passing right through Peebles, along the Buckeye Trail! Check out more details on the Coalition’s Facebook page. Join us in making history from our history.

Did you know there is a free Pickleball Court open to the public here at the Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc.? Through private donations and funding from Creating Healthy Communities and the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition there are two courts fenced in, an area with a swing, picnic table, benches and a water refill station. Officially named Adams County Senior Citizens “Pickle Patch” we are so thankful to all those who have provided a place for families, friends and hardcore competitors to learn this growing sport and have some fun.

Just A Thought: ““All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.” — Edgar Allan Poe, “A Dream Within a Dream”