Why pick on the Amish?

Lancaster County in Pennsylvania is home to the largest settlement of Amish in the world. Amish prioritize “family, farm, and faith” and “separate themselves from the things of the world.” Unfortunately, politicians with hidden agendas want to intrude on their peaceful way of life. Currently, an unfounded measles story spread by Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro and his Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen has put Lancaster County in an unwelcome spotlight.

Magnified by the media, the narrative about a “measles-associated death” of an Amish newborn who “tested positive for measles” is suddenly a national news story. Despite the emphatic verdict of Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni that measles had nothing to do with the death, suddenly the Lancaster County Amish, and more recently Amish in New York state, are the targets of a massive propaganda campaign in support of MMR vaccination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Amish vaccination rates are well below those of the general population.

In the same week it was drumming up measles drama, the Shapiro administration introduced proposed regulations which would allow government officials to “enter private residences without warrants, and seek private health information without consent”.

Meanwhile, in New York State, a legal battle over the state’s school vaccination mandate is testing the boundaries of religious freedom, prompting some Amish families to consider leaving the state. The New York Department of Health requires children attending daycare and pre-K through 12th grade, whether in public, private, and religious schools, to receive all vaccines on the recommended schedule in order to attend. The department has fined three Amish community schools a combined $118,000 in penalties for violating public health law. “New York is making the choice that they no longer welcome the Amish,” says Hiram Sasser, an attorney representing a group of Amish parents in the case.

So why this sudden pressure on the Amish? Could it be that Amish communities, whose rate of chronic diseases like autism is dramatically lower than the general population, represent a “control group” that’s very inconvenient for the vaccine industry? Journalist Celia Farber, a well-known medical activist, speculates “Discern the pattern: War on the Amish, war on exemptions, [and] war on Christianity, home schooling, AND home births.”

The Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) offers several plausible motives for the “calculated scaremongering,” including not just using the Amish as a handy foil to target the unvaccinated but, equally ominously, a deeper economic subtext: the Amish own “vast tracts of Lancaster County’s most coveted real estate.” Successful Amish farms have been recurrent targets of federal agencies.

HFDF elaborates, “Driven by elite soil quality, massive agricultural productivity, and intense development pressure, this land is exceptionally valuable… With some of the richest, most productive, non-irrigated soils on earth, Lancaster County ranks #1 in Pennsylvania and consistently lands in the top 20 counties nationwide for total agricultural market value, generating roughly $1.5 billion in annual sales through traditional farming methods… The Amish offer living proof that small, decentralized farms can out-earn massive corporate operations per acre—all while completely bypassing the multi-million-dollar equipment loops, synthetic chemicals, and patent-protected seeds of modern agriculture.”

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order cutting the childhood vaccines recommended for all children from 18 diseases to 11, including measles, polio, and chickenpox. The order also calls for separate shots and three medical visits. The next day, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the order does not change New York’s immunization requirements. “To be clear…vaccines are the best protection for our children and under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York has the strongest public health standards in the country,” McDonald said in a statement. “Here in New York, we will continue to be guided by the science.”

“Guided by the science…” These familiar words, repeated countless times by “experts” such as the disgraced “Doctor” Anthony Fauci, ring hollow as Americans learn about the consequences of Covid lockdowns and forced vaccinations. Amish communities now find themselves on the front lines of a huge battle: “Big Pharma”, the medical industry and the media, versus Americans who demand medical freedom and informed consent. In the words of a New York Amish farmer, “I know there’s a lot of people that are not going to take the vaccines. I think we’ll go to jail before we do that.”

An Adams County resident since 1997, Steve Boehme is a local Adams County businessman and political commentator, who published the Adams County CROSSROADS magazine from 2005 until 2019.