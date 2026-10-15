Eulett Center announced After Hours programs

Fall 2026 Eulett Center After Hours

(Note time change to 5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Join The Edge of Appalachia Preserve for free public talks about interesting things in Adams County. Don’t go right home after work. Grab a friend and come to the museum’s Eulett Center and enjoy an hour of something new and interesting.

For more information contact Preserve Director, Chris Bedel at (937) 544-2880 ext 7 or cbedel@cincymuseum.org. Or just show up the day of the event at Eulett Center, 4274 Waggoner Riffle Road, West Union, Ohio 45693. No registration or calling in is necessary.

Spidermania

– Mark Zloba, Ecological Manager, Cincinnati Museum Center

– Thursday, October 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This is the only time of year a five-foot-tall spider in a web on a house in town is okay— spiders have become go-to Halloween decoration. But what about real spiders? Why is there such fear and concern about spiders? This talk will be a look at some of the real spider species that share the county with us. Their diversity is astounding, their hunting techniques varied and their physical features used to capture prey or find a mate are fascinating! Mark Zloba has been studying spiders at the preserve for years and is sure to captivate your imagination with his real spider stories.

Bears in Ohio: An Update

– Shannon Howe, ODNR, Division of Wildlife, Wildlife Research Technician

– Thursday, November 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

No other creature in Ohio generates a more visceral reaction from humans than bears. They both stir our imagination and fuel our fears. Bear sightings in the county, and in Ohio, have been on the rise in the past few years. There is always much speculation as to why and rumors about where bears have been spotted in Adams County abound. Join ODNR’s Shannon Howe for a real update on bears in the county and Ohio, and to learn more about the Division of Wildlife’s efforts to study these nomadic creatures.