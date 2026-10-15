Department of Agriculture celebrates Food and Farms Month at Erwin Farms

News Release

On Monday, October 6, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) celebrated Ohio Food and Farms Month presented by Nationwide® at Erwin Farms in Adams County. The monthly theme is part of Ohio’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, showcasing the vital role agriculture has played in shaping Ohio’s history, economy, and communities while inspiring appreciation for Ohio’s present and future as an agricultural leader.

ODA Director Brian Baldridge was joined by Todd Kleismit, executive director of the America 250-Ohio Commission, local leaders and agriculture partners at Erwin Farms, where guests took part in an agriculture challenge inside the farm’s 10-acre America 250-Ohio themed corn maze.

“A lot has changed over the last 250 years, but agriculture has remained one of Ohio’s largest and most important industries,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “Food and Farms Month is a great opportunity to celebrate that history while supporting the farmers and farm families who are carrying Ohio agriculture into the future. Visit a farm, buy an Ohio Proud product and experience all that Ohio agriculture has to offer.”

“Agriculture has been part of Ohio’s story from the very beginning, shaping our communities, our economy and our way of life,” said Todd Kleismit, executive director of the America 250-Ohio Commission. “Food and Farms Month gives Ohioans an opportunity to celebrate that legacy and experience the people, places and traditions that continue to make our state special.”

During the event, ODA also officially welcomed Erwin Farms as one of the newest members of the Ohio Proud program. Ohio Proud helps consumers identify products that are grown, raised or processed in Ohio and connects Ohio food and agriculture businesses with new customers and opportunities.

Throughout Food and Farms Month, Ohioans are encouraged to explore the state’s agriculture industry firsthand. The Ohio Ag-Venture Guide features more than 60 agriculture experiences across the state.

Whether visiting a farm, shopping for an Ohio Proud product or attending a local fall festival, Ohioans can celebrate Food and Farms Month by supporting the people and businesses that have helped make agriculture an important part of Ohio’s story for generations.