Behind the Curtain: West Union Performing Arts

Submitted News

The West Union Performing Arts Department has a busy and exciting year underway, with students preparing for a growing number of performances, new projects, and opportunities to share their talents throughout the school and surrounding community.

One group that continues to expand its presence is The Sixth Groove, a student cover band class, which has several performance opportunities coming up. These performances give our students the chance to take what they have learned in and outside of the classroom and perform for different audiences throughout the community. Sixth Groove has become an important part of the outreach efforts, allowing students to gain real performance experience while representing the West Union Performing Arts Department.

There are also exciting changes taking place behind the scenes in the Recording Engineering program. Students in the class have been working with the department’s recording studio while learning about the many different aspects of audio production and recording. This year, they are continuing to improve the studio itself, including remodeling, updating the recording booths, technology and equipment. The goal is to continue developing a space where students can receive hands-on experience with recording, microphones, audio equipment, editing, mixing, and the overall production process. These improvements will give students an increasingly professional environment in which to learn and create.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the October 14 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!