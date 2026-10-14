Library Spotlight: Mandy

For the past 12 years, Mandy has worked as a library clerk with the Adams County Public Library, helping patrons find the resources, information, and materials they need. Her connection to the library began long before she became a library employee. A fun fact that patrons and coworkers may not know is that Mandy was born overseas and moved to the United States. As a child, Mandy loved to read.

“I enjoyed coming to the library as a child,” she said. “It was fun to think I would get to work there!”

Today, one of her favorite parts of the job is interacting with patrons and finding ways to brighten their day. Whether she helps someone locate a book, answers a question, or connects a patron with a library resource, she appreciates the opportunity to make a difference. Each interaction is different, and she enjoys getting to know the people who walk through the library doors and learning how the library can best serve their needs.

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