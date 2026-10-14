Lady Hounds get past West Union in four

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Two of the youngest volleyball coaches in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference sent their troops into battle on October 6 at Manchester High School as Coach Morgan Johnson and the Lady Greyhounds hosted the West Union Lady Dragons, guided by head coach Kiersten Rowe. Both teams have been improving as the season progresses and both teams were looking for a win that might boost their seeding in the upcoming district tournament.

With similar records entering the match, the two teams were expected to give the fans, boisterous on both sides, an exciting match on Senior Night for the Lady Hounds, where they honored seniors Bristynn McClanahan, Maliyah Myrick, Addilyn Hunter, Madison Calvert, and Elliana Applegate. It turned out to be a memorable night for the Manchester seniors, as they saw their squad get past West Union in four sets, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13.

“The energy from the crowd really hyped our team up and kept our heads in the game to control the temp of each set,” said Coach Johnson. “We have been working on our coverage all season and it was great to see it finally paying off in game play. We were very aggressive at the net and trusted our defense behind them to cover and have their back.”

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