Lady Dragons capture top spot in West Union Invitational

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A cloudy, cool morning great for running greeted over 200 runners who ventured to West Union High School to compete in the annual West Union Invitational cross-country meet. In the high school girls race, it was the host Lady Dragons making the morning memorable for themselves and Coach Donnie McCarty as they easily outdistanced second place Turpin to keep the first place hardware at home.

The talented varsity Lady Dragons placed four runners in the top 12 in a field of 63, led by junior Stella Rhonemus whose smooth stride led her to a second place overall finish in a time of 20:00.6. Coming in fifth from West Union was senior Lydia Armstrong with a time of 21:06.1, with senior Madison Stout 11th at 21:54.2 and sophomore Tabitha Armstrong right behind in 12th at 21:56.0. The top 20 runners in each race earned medals and the Lady Dragons placed two more runners in that group, junior Ella Shupert 17th (22:45.4) and sophomore Mariah Gadd 19th (23:04.6).

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