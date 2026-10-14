Discovery Trail 250 Relay coming to Peebles

Staff Report

The American Discovery Trail 250 relay will be coming into Peebles, along the Buckeye Trail, in the early evening hours of Thursday, October 29. In 2026, celebrating the outdoors and 250 years of American history with this relay, The 38,00 mile relay from California to Delaware will carry a copy of the Declaration of Independence from coast to coast, from July 4t through Thanksgiving.

People have signed up to carry the baton (symbolic of the Declaration of Independence) into Peebles and any Discovery Trail (ADT) or out-of-towners tentatively will camp at the Peebles Buckeye Trail Town campsite. Then, the morning of Friday, October 30, the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition will host a breakfast for the relayers and the ADT staff who are travelling along the relay. This will not be a public breakfast. Then, at 9 a.m., everyone will gather on Main Street, at the intersection of Rarden Road and Main Street (SR41) for a celebratory send-off/parade.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the October 14 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!