Richard “Dick” Rosselot

Richard Dale “Dick” Rosselot, age 86 of Seaman, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2026 surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1940 in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Charles L. and Gladys (Copas) Rosselot.

Richard was a graduate of West Union High School. After high school he continued his education and graduated from Miami University and Xavier University. After his schooling he had a career with the Adams County Ohio Valley Local School District for 34 years as an educator and administrator.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Rosselot of Seaman; sons, Randall Rosselot and Myra of Winchester, Ronald Rosselot of Batavia, and Raymond Rosselot and Jaime Capestany of New Albany; grandchildren, Alex Rosselot and Ashley, Clayton Rosselot and Brianna Jones and Erica Dismuke and Jacob; great grandchildren, Whitley Rosselot, Audrey Rosselot, Gladys Rosselot, Isla Dismuke, Teagan Chambers and Ledger Chambers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2026 from 5 – 7 p.m. at The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 11 a.m., also at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Gene Tolle officiating. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

You may sign Richard’s online tribute at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.