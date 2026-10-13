NAHS hosting College and Career Fair October 15

North Adams High School will be hosting a College and Career Fair on Thursday, October 15 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Guardians and students are welcome to visit with available representatives . The event is open to the public (visitors must sign in at the school office).

Some of the institutions and organizations that will be present include: Hocking College, Marshall University, Nutur Aveda Institute, University of Cincinnati, Adams County Community Foundation, ABCAP, GRIT, the US Navy, Ohio University, Rio Grande University, Shawnee State University, OMJ, the Art Academy of Cincinnati, plus many more.

For more information, contact NAHS Counselor Jazz Osman at jazz.osman@ovsd.us or (937) 386-2528.